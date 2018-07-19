High-flying Peterborough apprentice cuts into overseas holiday to secure double awards triumph

An apprentice in Peterborough who cut into an overseas vacation to take part in a national competition is celebrating a double success.

Bricklaying apprentice Adam Schneider flew back from a break in Ibiza to put his skills to the test in the National Guild of Bricklayers challenge.

Adam Schneider during the National Guild of Bricklayers' regional competition.

The Peterborough Regional College student had won the regional heats a month earlier.

He said: “I was on holiday in Ibiza for the nationals but decided I could not miss this opportunity and booked a flight back for the final.

“Once I was crowned national champion I flew back to finish my holiday. I was over the moon.”

Adam, who studies at college one day a week and spends the other four days working with Randall & Co Builders, in Sleaford, saw off competition from nine other regional winners to take the top title.

Richard Randall, director of Randall & Co, said: “Adam has made me very proud and is a credit to the company. He has knuckled down since day one and he is a pleasure to work with.”

John Higgins, the college’s brickwork lecturer, said “Adam has proven to be an exemplary learner, his attitude to timekeeping and attendance, his commitment to learning and private study have been admirable.

“Adam constantly strives to produce work in both theory and practical sessions to the highest of standards and is a credit to both the college and his employer”.

Marie Peene, operations director for the Employer Services and Apprenticeships, said: “Adam’s hard work is inspirational and his dedication to the industry has been highlighted by this honour.

“Apprenticeships are a vital element of training to allow employers to build and shape their workforce and provide hands on experience.”

