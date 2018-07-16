Hi-tech Peterborough company is at leading edge of motorsport

Have your say

Experts at an innovative technology company in Peterborough are working to give a leading edge to F1 motor racing’s elite drivers.

Codem Composites, which employs about 30 staff at its base in Sawtry Business Park, in Sawtry, specialises in the manufacture of carbon fibre component and constructs a variety of aero body parts for the F1 cars.

Kevin Doherty, managing director, said: “Over the last few years we have been working with several F1 teams to provide numerous carbon fibre body parts, most notably to the Sahara Force India Formula One team.

“We love working with Force India because they continually challenge us to push our capabilities.

He added: “They ensure we stay at the leading edge of carbon fibre technology, using the latest materials and techniques.

“They have been very supportive of our efforts to raise awareness of our apprenticeship opportunities here.”

Bob Halliwell, production director of Sahara Force India, said: “We chose to work with Codem because they understand the demands of a Formula One team.

“We often have very tight deadlines and require creative solutions so we need a company we can rely on to meet our specialist requirements.”