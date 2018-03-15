Hi-tech firm in Peterborough is leading drive to cut care home costs

Care homes struggling under the burden of mounting costs could be helped thanks to pioneering work at a Peterborough-based software creator.

Technicians at Webroster, in Oxney Road, are exploring new ways of harnessing advanced technology to enable home care organisations across the country to ensure they use staff and resources in the most cost effective ways.

Dr Rodrigo Pinheiro, head of optimisation at Webroster.

The company’s latest thinking was unveiled by Webroster’s head of optimisation Dr Rodrigo Pinheiro at an international research conference.

The research has already been used by Webroster to develop its Optimiser software, due to be released in a few months.

Dr Pinheiro said: “Intelligent software could save the under-funded UK homecare industry money and resource.

“Over the past year I’ve been investigating how machine learning can more accurately estimate travel distances and help reduce the challenge homecare businesses face when trying to create an optimised schedule that meets many different requirements.

“Homecare businesses need their staff to travel to as many destinations to deliver care as is feasible, without compromising on quality, but still delivering profits for the business. My research tries to find a solution to this challenge as the need for homecare in an ageing population continues to grow.”

Nigel Gittins, managing director of Webroster, said: “It truly is a fantastic achievement for Rodrigo and we are delighted to have Webroster represented internationally for such important scientific research.”

“Publishing in a well-known conference is no easy task. Submitted articles are anonymised and evaluated by well-known researchers. The few highest scoring articles are published.”