Growing hi-tech company to create jobs as it moves to larger base in Peterborough

An expanding technology company has just relocated to larger premises in Peterborough.

Evolving Networks, a specialist provider of enhanced internet connectivity, has moved into new premises in Nexus House, in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, and is looking to recruit new staff.

The Evolving Networks team outside their new home.

The new premises are twice the size of the company's former home in Lynch Wood.

The company, which currently employs 15 full time staff and also offers one of two apprenticeships each year, was created by Nick Johnson with Nic Elliott joining later as chief technology officer.

Mr Johnson said that as the company grew and the deadline neared for the renewal of their lease, directors decided the time was right to buy their own premises to give them the stability necessary to go on expanding the company.

The search for the right premises took six months and the purchase was made possible with banking facilities from Barclays.

Mr Johnson said: "This is an important phase in our growth, we are providing cutting edge connectivity solutions to businesses throughout the UK and we needed to be able to accommodate our growing business.

"Our new offices have more space for software developments, sales and administration staff and we anticipate making more hires in all these areas in the coming months and years.”

Neil Collcott, Barclays business banking manager, Peterborough, said: "This is the story of a very successful scale-up company that is continuing to grow and employing more people.

"Their technology services are vital in a world where connectivity really matters.”