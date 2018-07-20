Go ahead Peterborough company is presented with its second Queen's Award in two years

Have your say

An innovative Peterborough company is celebrating today after being presented with its second Queen's Award in two years.

Specialist 3D printer and resin manufacturer Photocentric, based in Oxney Road, where it employs about 80 staff, was handed the trophy by the Lord Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire Julie Spence during a special presentation at the company's premises.

Mrs Spence, the former chief constable of Cambridgeshire police, told assembled staff that she was presenting the trophy on behalf of the Queen and that it was the knighthood of business.

She said: "It shows you are all part of an outstanding organisation.

"For the future, the accolade could help the company build sales and it might also offer chances for the company to work alongside those who make policy."

Photocentric has won the Queen's Award for its outstanding overseas sales success.

More than 74 per cent of the firm’s sales go to overseas markets through its distribution network covering more than 50 countries.

Over the last five years its exports have soared from £1.7 million to more than £4 million out of total sales of £5.7 million.

Mrs Spence said: "This award is a mark of quality.

"Every resident in Cambridgeshire salutes your success.

"Cambridgeshire is a powerhouse of the UK and this is down to companies like yours.

"How special is this award? Well nationally there were 230 winners - and only one in Peterborough."

Chief operating officer Tim Brown, who joined the company just six weeks ago, said: "This is a wonderful occasion for us.

"Making a decision to join a company is difficult but it was the enterprising spirit that we are acknowledging today that was absolutely pivotal in my decision.

"There are very exciting times ahead for Photocentric."

