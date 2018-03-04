Free stalls offered for market traders

Have your say

Peterborough City Council is offering free stalls to all new traders at the city market in April.

Traders will be given their first four weeks on the market for free followed by a reduction of 20 per cent on their first eight weeks of rent.

The offer follows a similar trial in December which the council has labelled a success.

The council is especially interested to hear from people wanting to trade in retro clothing, home furnishings, upcycled products, vintage records, homemade arts and crafts and businesses not in direct competition with existing stallholders.

For more information call the city market office on 01733 454454, email market@peterborough.gov.uk or visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/residents/leisure-and-culture/city-market/.