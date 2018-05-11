Former charity HQ in Peterborough is sold to property company.

A prominent office and warehouse building in Peterborough has been sold to a property company.

The former headquarters of the RNIB charity, the 109,778 sq ft building in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has been sold to Cambridge Realty, based in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

An aerial view of the former RNIB HQ in Orton Southgate, Peterborough.

Commercial agents Savills have the sold the freehold of the building on behalf of the RNIB and will look to lease vacant space in the premises.

The price paid for the building has not been disclosed.

The RNIB moved out of the offices in 2016 after taking a 15 year lease on part of Midgate House, in Midgate, Peterborough.

The charity will continue to use one of the warehouses at the Bakewell Road site while Action On Hearing Loss will remain in part of the office space.

The building is set in a 9.5 acres site and includes two storey offices totalling 68,000 sq ft with 40,000 sq ft across two warehouses plus 2.18 acres of development land.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough who handled the sale, said: "Situated in the prime commercial location of Orton Southgate, the former RNIB site provided an excellent opportunity to purchase a mixed- use scheme with significant investment and development potential.

"Retained as letting agents, we are now marketing the site, which will appeal to a variety of businesses across both the office and industrial sectors.

"For this reason we expect to receive considerable interest from potential occupies looking for good quality, sizeable space.”

He said Savills had been retained to market the vacant space on a leasehold basis, jointly with Richardson’s Surveyors.

The office space is available to let in its entirety or alternatively can be split into individual suites from 5,000 sq ft to suit a range of occupier requirements. In addition, 19,031 sq ft of warehouse is also available.