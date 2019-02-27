Footwear brand Skechers set to step into Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre

Have your say

Lifestyle and performance footwear brand Skechers is poised to open a new store in Peterborough's Queensgate shopping centre.

The retailer will move into a 2,611 sq ft unit on the Upper Mall in the former River Island store at the end of April.

The Queensgate shopping centre in Peterborough.

The new store will offer a selection of Skechers’ 3,000 styles for men, women and children.

River Island expanded its presence in Queensgate last year with a move into a new 11,600 sq ft store alongside Joules in the former BHS unit.

Skechers will join the new luxury crystal jewellery brand Swarovski, set to launch later this month, and Energie Fitness gym, which opened last month.

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, said: “We are delighted to be able to make this announcement.

There is a lot of interest in Peterborough city centre from new and exciting brands.

"We continue to work hard to support our existing retailers and look forward to making further announcements in due course.”