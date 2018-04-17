Food producers in Peterborough review how robots eat into production process

The impact of robots on UK food production will come under the spotlight at a gathering of food sector companies in Peterborough.

Cutting-edge robotic technology has revolutionised procedures of food manufacturers across the UK.

Robotics in the food production.

And Jake Norman, innovation and marketing manager at engineering solutions supplier OAL, in Southgate Way, will be the guest speaker at the event at the Kingsgate Conference Centre, Peterborough, on April 26 from 7.30am to 9.30am.

Mark Dodds, marketing manager at Roythornes Solicitors, which is hosting the Food Business Breakfast, said: “We are delighted to be joined by Jake Norman for what will be our eighth event. Robots have been part of the food sector for years but with rising pressures on costs and a focus on productivity, their rate of introduction is increasing.

“Improved efficiency, reduced labour costs and reliability are all potential benefits to implementing robotics, but Jake will be able to offer an interesting perspective on what this actually means in practice, exploring the use of robots in the sector and how the industry needs to go collaborative in order to stay flexible.

“We’re looking forward to what is set to be another insightful event and a great opportunity to see the advantage the implementation of robotics could bring to the food manufacturing industry.”

For more details visit www.roythornes.co.uk/site/events

