Food for thought as Peterborough’s Hotpoint raises £20,000 to help feed the hungry

Workers at Peterborough-based Hotpoint have helped raise £20,000 for a charity fighting food waste.

The money was raised through a pop-up café and Hotpoint’s donation of £3 to the charity FoodCycle for the sale of certain cooking products.

Foodcycle has a project at the Park Road Baptist Church, in Peterborough, where meals are prepared by volunteers using surplus food sourced from local businesses.

Hotpoint, of Morley Road, is running a Fresh Thinking for Forgotten Food campaign to get people to think differently about the forgotten food in their kitchens.

Jennifer Taylor, head of brand, Hotpoint, said: “It has been a pleasure to contribute to such a brilliant mission, by raising money that will be contributed to the 38 community projects that span the country, including the Peterborough Project.”

Mary McGrath, FoodCycle chief executive, said: “The donation from Hotpoint will go a long way in helping support our fight to reduce food waste, food poverty and loneliness across the country.

“FoodCycle relies on volunteers and donations to provide regular community meals to those that are hungry and lonely, and we’d like to thank Hotpoint for their continued support.”