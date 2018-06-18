Flower seller in Peterborough says his business is blooming

A flower seller in Peterborough has vowed not to rest on his laurels after selling half a million stems in his first six months.

Scott Lewis says he is delighted with the success of his Flowers and Plants Direct, at Hampton Business Park.

The outlet has up to 100 varieties of flowers and shrubs at its 8,000 sq ft unit, which has a cold storage room imported from mainland Europe.

Mr Lewis (45) is a previous joint owner of a flower packing business which he grew from a £1.2 million turnover to £21 million in six years.

He said: “We are delighted with our first six months here. We have made a good start here but we won’t be resting on our laurels – we have plans to expand our range and provide even more choice.”

His stock comes from across the world including the USA, Colombia, Ecuador, Kenya and Israel. Mr Lewis also sells items needed by flower arranging enthusiasts.