First look inside The Cock Inn after £280,000 revamp

Drinkers and diners got their first taste of what the new look Cock Inn in Werrington has to offer when the doors were thrown open last night for the first time in six weeks.

The pub has undergone a major £280,000 refurbishment - and the Peterborough Telegraph paid an early visit to see the changes.

Interiors and exteriors of The Cock Inn, Werrington

The investment has seen a sympathetic overhaul and redecoration of the listed building, upgrading its facilities while maintaining its character.

The interior has been redecorated to create a traditional relaxed club feel with button back arm chairs and sofas in the lounge as well as a feature wall, panelling, settles and benches.

Outside, the pub has been completely redecorated with a white render, and grey window frames.

From 10am the pub is serving all-day barista style coffee and snacks. Tapas style sharing platters and light bites will be available in the day

and in the evening a full menu of fresh home-cooked pub classics.

