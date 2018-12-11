Fire crews come to the rescue of bride stranded on her wedding day as vintage Rolls-Royce breaks down

Have your say

A couple’s wedding was saved from disaster when firefighters fixed the bride's wedding car after it broke down on the way to church.

Members of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service were driving back to their base when they spotted the stranded white Rolls-Royce.

Oakham Fire Station tweeted pictures of the team coming to the bride's rescue on her big day. Photo: SWNS

The crew quickly jump started the car and it managed to get the bride to the wedding in Oakham, Rutland, on time on Saturday (8/12).

The said: “Not just fires, today we helped jump start this beautiful car and saved the day for the newly weds!

“Massive congratulations from us all! #wedding #Oakham #notjustfires.”