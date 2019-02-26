Find out why Peterborough's fast growing med-tech company Coloplast has plenty of reasons to celebrate

Fast growing med-tech company Colpolast has announced the creation of new jobs in Peterborough as it is named the 33rd best employer in the UK.

The medical devices manufacturer has been praised by the Sunday Times which has ranked the med-tech company in 33rd position out of the top 100 best companies to work for across the country.

Coloplast staff celebrate their 33rd position in the Sunday Times best companies to work for league table.

It is a jump of 35 places up the prestigious Best Employer to Work For league table and the accolade comes as the employer embarks on a major expansion in Peterborough.

Coloplast, which moved into Peterborough 41 years ago, has announced the recruitment of 55 extra members of staff to work at its newly expanded offices at Nene Hall, at Peterborough Business Park, in Lynch Wood.

And the Denmark-based company is already building a 135,000sq ft warehouse at Peterborough Gateway Business Park, which is expected to completed by the end of the year.

Coloplast staff took part in a special celebration at Nene Hall as the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Chris Ash and the Mayoress of Peterborough Doreen Roberts joined Coloplast country manager Annemarie van Neck to officially open the new offices.

Coloplast country manager Annemarie van Neck present a cheque for 50,056 to Nilesh Patel, of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, in Peterborough, watched by Coloplast staff.

The extension will include a dedicated training space to help develop staff skills across the company.

The official opening was followed by the presentation of £50,056 to Peterborough's Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall, which has been raised over three years by Coloplast staff.

Cutting the ribbon to declare the offices open, Coun Ash told staff: "It is a real pleasure to be here with you today.

"Coloplast is really putting Peterborough on the map.

From left, Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash, Coloplast's Annemarie van Neck, Coloplast business support director Myles Davies and Mayoress of Peterborough Doreen Roberts cut a cake to celebrate the firm's success.

"Congratulations to Coloplast on being ranked in 33rd place in the Sunday Times best companies to work for league table."

Ms van Neck told staff: "This is testament to the great work that we do here.

“I am delighted to welcome the Mayor and Mayoress to Coloplast to open our extended offices.

"Their presence in our celebrations is highly appreciated and recognises the role of Coloplast in the city’s fortunes.

Opening the new offices, Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Chris Ash cuts the ribbon with the Mayoress of Peterborough Doreen Roberts, left, and Coloplast country manager Annemarie van Neck.

“At Coloplast, we pride ourselves in being a good employer and ensure that our staff feel supported and valued so that they can achieve to the best of their abilities.

"We invest heavily in their continuous professional development and were proud to be the winner of the Peterborough Telegraph Business Award for Staff Engagement in

November 2018.

“We have been in Peterborough since 1978 and are committed to investing in the city and its people.

"We will be opening a new warehouse later this year with increased capacity to provide timely services to our customers across the UK and Ireland.

"We are very excited about these developments and are positive about our continuing partnership with the City of Peterborough.”

Tom Hennessy, chief executive of economic development company Opportunity Peterborough, said: “Over the last 40 years Coloplast has developed a fantastic reputation as a local employer.

"We’re delighted to see Coloplast making a firm commitment to Peterborough and to see them receive such praise for their working environment.

“With the UK facing a skills shortage, it is great to see a company investing so much in its workforce and collaborating closely with education providers.

"Opportunity Peterborough will continue to support Coloplast’s growth within the city, and work with other local companies to address economic challenges and support their growth

aspirations so that Peterborough remains a thriving business hub.

“Also, as a Danish company, the investment from Coloplast is one of many that demonstrate a desire to retain close business relationships between the rest of Europe, Peterborough and the UK whilst we await more details on what will happen after 29 March.”

The Sunday Times official awards presentation in London was attended by Coloplast HR director Ruth Hutchinson.

Afterwards she said: "It is the employees that bring our mission and values alive and deliver such a great service to people with intimate healthcare needs.

"It is also our employees that make Coloplast such a great place to work.

“At Coloplast, we create innovative and life-changing products and provide services for people with chronic care conditions, restoring their dignity and enabling them to lead as normal lives as possible.

“The thing which stands out about our staff is that each and every one of them cares for their customers – whether they are the patients they serve or their carers, healthcare professionals, the NHS or any of our trade partners.

"We continue to see and feel the dedication and commitment from our employees and this inspires and motivates us to do better all the time.”

