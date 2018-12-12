Find out which Peterborough boss is Female Entrepreneur of the Year

Have your say

A leading Peterborough businesswoman has just been crowned the national Female Entrepreneur of the Year.

Joanne Bass, founder and chief executive of XL Displays, in Manasty Road, Orton Southgate, won the top title at the Forward Ladies Awards.

It is the second high profile success in just days for the company, which employs 42 people.

A week ago, the company made its first entry in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100 of the fastest growing private companies.

Ms Bass said: “I am beyond proud that I have won the Forward Ladies Female Entrepreneur award, it is such a humbling experience to be recognised on a national scale.

“I am a huge advocate for women in business, it’s something we live and breathe at XL Displays, with over 70 per cent of our management team being women.

She added: “Forward Ladies is a fantastic network which encourages, supports and mentors women in business to achieve their full potential and make a difference.

“There were so many inspiring women at the awards, all of whom have achieved magnificent things.

“Being a part of this and hearing their stories and sharing their words of wisdom was phenomenal.

“I am thrilled to be a part of this network of powerful women, and winning this award has spurred me on to continue to grow the business, myself and support other women who are taking the plunge into the corporate world.”

The Forward Ladies National Awards night is the largest celebration of female entrepreneurship in the UK.

