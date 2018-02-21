Fall in number of people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance in Peterborough

Have your say

The number of people claiming unemployment related benefits in Peterborough has fallen.

Figures from the Department of Work and Pensions show the number of people claiming Jobseeker's Allowance fell last month to 855.

That is down from the 905 claimants in December last year and a drop of 265 people on January 2017.

The figures also show the number of people aged 18 to 24 years old claiming Jobseeker's Allowance last month stood at 95 - down 10 people compared to December last year and a fall of 50 on January 2017.

The figures buck the national trend which saw unemployment rise by 46,000 in the three months to December to 1.47 million.