Expansion for Peterborough based direct marketing specialists

A direct marketing specialist in Peterborough has expanded its operations to cope with a growing workload.

Hercules DM, which has 30 staff at its city base, has moved into a new 7,194 sq ft warehouse and offices in Titan Drive, Fengate.

The move from Stevern Way, where it has been for the last 13 years, was prompted by the firm’s growth over the last five years, and plans for the future growth of its ‘pick ‘n’ pack’ order fulfilment services.

Sally Strudwick, managing director, said: “Transport logistics are crucial in serving our clients, so we were determined not to compromise on a good location in our search for new and larger premises.

“All our sites, including the new Peterborough premises – where we now have a workforce of around 30 employees working on shift rotation - are perfectly placed.”

The letting was overseen by commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews jointly with Savills.

According to Barker Storey Matthews, the Eastern Industry commercial district of Peterborough is hugely popular with warehouse, trade counter and showroom occupiers because of its proximity to the city centre and the city’s Parkway system and connections to the national road network.