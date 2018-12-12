Expansion for exhibition stands specialists in Peterborough after acquisition

Have your say

An exhibition stands builder in Peterborough is expanding its operations after the acquisition of a rival company.

GH Display, based in Papyrus Road, Werrington Business Centre, has completed the takeover of Hytner Exhibitions, of Bullock Road, Washingley, for an undisclosed sum.

Bosses say the deal, which has taken six months to complete, will not mean any redundancies.

It means that GH Display, which employs seven people, will move to the Bullock Road site which covers two acres and has 20,000 sq ft of workshop premises and where Hytner has four staff.

Under the deal, Gary Hytner will remain as a non-executive director during a transition period.

GH Display’s managing director, John Hodson, said: “Our acquisition of Hytner Exhibitions provides a major growth opportunity for both our business and extended services, in addition to increased capacity for our clients.

“The combined workforce and space will take the companies onto the next level.

“Our new location provides excellent motorway links and offers the ideal space for both companies to operate and continue their growth.”

Jenny Hodson, GH Display’s sales and marketing director, said: “Acquiring Hytner Exhibitions provides an exciting opportunity for both companies to pool their expertise and resources.

“The additional capabilities of the two companies combined, strengthens and extends the services offered by both Hytner Exhibitions and GH Display to enhance our turn key solutions.”

She added: “There have been no compulsory redundancies on either side and we are excited about joining-up the two experienced teams and all working from one site.”