Expanding transport firm moves up a gear with relocation in Peterborough

A transport company that was created in Peterborough has just relocated within the city to cope with growing demand for its services.

3 Ways Transport has just moved from Hampton into new premises at Brookfield Trade Park, near Mancetter Square, Werrington, following a major investment.

3 Ways Transport - Adam Davis, managing director, (left) and admin manager Richard Lenin. EMN-180125-183207009

Its founder says quality customer service and innovation have been the key to the company’s growth since its creation as a “one man and a van” service 11 years ago.

Adam Davis, founder and managing director, said: “The success of the company has been unbelievable.

“When I set it up I was just concerned with how I was going to pay my bills. The work just snowballed from there and the company kept getting bigger.”

Now the firm employs 14 staff and has three operations - house removals, chilled and frozen distribution, and a new innovation- the Box Shop, which offers 50 different types of boxes, polythene bags, bubble wrap and tape. Its boxes are sold to 26 countries.

Mr Davis said: “Attention to customer service is definely the key to our success. We don’t do any advertising - it is all word of mouth.”

He said: “For the future I would like to add seven-and-a-half tonne lorries to our fleet and open a couple of other Box Shop outlets.”

David Thorpe, development manager at the Peterborough Federation for Small Businesses, said: “It is fantastic to learn of the business growth that 3 Ways Transport has achieved. The strength and confidence of any city or district relies heavily on the success of the small businesses within it.”

“Small and medium enterprises make up over 99 per cent of the business population and so local business growth is crucial for the health of the local economy.”

“3 Ways Transport have moulded their business around customer demand and even match the type of vehicle to the needs of the job.

“They are also utilising innovation with the Box Supply service and also a focus on finding customers beyond their normal boundaries.

“Recent FSB surveys indicate that business confidence in the East of England has fallen over the last 12 months.

“However, the growth prospects in and around Peterborough remain positive, particularly given the amount of business support available through the Growth Hub.

“My congratulations go to the team at 3 Ways Transport and I hope they continue to prosper and grow.”