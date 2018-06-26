Exhibitors show finding that dream job in Peterborough is Mission Possible

Hundreds of youngsters turned out for the sixth annual Mission Possible Careers Show in Peterborough.

They were treated to an array of career opportunities on show at more than 100 displays hosted by a variety of companies and organisations.

Organisers say more than 40 schools attended the event held at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

The displays included sector-specific ‘Experience Zones’ for an insight into working in different industries.

Leanne Porter, talent development manager for British Sugar, which sponsored the AgriFood Zone, said: “The Careers Show was a great way to raise our profile with young people, educate people on what we do as a business and promote our early careers programmes.

“It was also great to engage with teachers and career staff on ways we can engage with schools more regularly to promote STEM careers and our company.”

Erin McGuire, apprentice at Nestle Purina Petcare, which attended for the first time, said: “Young people really need the support as there is so much pressure on them to go to university and get a degree.

“We need to keep opening their eyes to the diverse world of employment. This is a great event.”

The show was organised by The Skills Service, part of economic development company Opportunity Peterborough, and has over the last year helped stage 197 careers and employability events attended by 32,081 students and has introduced 1,103 businesses into schools and filled 2,099 work experience placements.