Estate agent to open third Peterborough office with move to new retail site

An estate agent will be the first business to move into a new retail development in Peterborough.

Firmin & Co has just agreed a 10 years lease on a 125.42sqm unit at Eagle Way, Hampton, and will open next month.

It will be the estate agent’s third office in the city with others based in Werrington and Orton Waterville.

The other two units of 119.29sqm and 119.47sqm on Eagle Way are available to let or for sale on a long leasehold basis of 999 years.

They are being marketed for the developers, Eagle Way Investments, by commercial agents Barker Storey Matthews and Savills,

Daniel Firmin, managing director of Firmin & Co, said: “We were serving the Hampton area from our Werrington office but with more vendor instructions here and prospective purchasers looking to buy in Hampton, it made sense to open a dedicated Hampton office and recruit to staff it.”

A Co-op convenience store is also under construction on the site adjacent to the Eagle Way retail units.

Julian Welch, director at Barker Storey Matthews, said: “Hampton is an expanding township and Eagle Way is close to the Serpentine Green shopping centre which hosts Vivacity Gym, Frankie and Benny’s and Costa Coffee among its many amenities

“The new Co-op store, due to open early this summer will generate significant additional pedestrian footfall to the area, to the benefit of all the Eagle Way units.”