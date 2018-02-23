Engineers relocate to new offices in Peterborough

Have your say

Engineering and technology giant Siemens is relocating its staff in Peterborough to new premises in the city.

The former owner of Peterborough Brotherhood until its sale three years ago, Siemens is moving 14 office-based staff into Olympus House, in Werrington.

They will move from the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, to suites 3 and 4 totalling 2,185 sq ft on a five year lease.

A spokeswoman said: “Our previous offices were not compliant with our needs. We have 14 employees at the new site.”

Siemens will be joined by Veterinary Business Development (VBD) and Fairstone Financial Management, which are also moving to Olympus House.

VBD, a commercial database for veterinary surgeons, has agreed a 10-year lease for 4,511 sq ft on the ground floor of the two storey office building. Fairstone Financial Management has agreed a five year lease for 1,052 sq ft.

Edward Gee, associate director at Savills Peterborough, said: “We are very pleased to have secured these three deals on behalf of our client. Olympus House offers good quality office accommodation.”