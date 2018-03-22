Engineering group's former head office in Peterborough is sold

Have your say

The former head office of a Peterborough engineering company has been sold.

The one- time headquarters for the Vogal Group at Regent House, in Welbeck Way, has been sold to independently owned publisher Kelsey Media.

The amount paid for the two-storey premises, which includes 3,723 sq ft of office, workshop and storage space, has not been disclosed.

The sale has been overseen by commercial agents Savills.

Edward Gee, associate director in the business space team at Savills Peterborough, said: "Situated in a strong commercial location, Regent House offers good quality office accommodation which is ideal for Kelsey Media.

"The property also provided the firm with the opportunity to buy a building rather than to continue leasing, which is quite rare in the current market."

The Vogal Group, which employs about 130 people, has moved to new purpose-built premises at Kingston Park, Hampton.