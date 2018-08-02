End of the road for David after 30 years running his own car dealership in Peterborough

A car dealer in Peterborough who was named top salesman while still a trainee has closed his business after 30 years of trading.

Hamiltons, in Fletton Avenue, Fletton, has been run by owner David Stewart who joined the industry at 17 at Peterborough Motors (now TC Harrison Ford).

David wins the top salesman award - reported in the then Evening Telegraph in 1985.

Over the years Mr Stewart has hit the headlines in the Peterborough Telegraph on a few occasions.

Perhaps the most memorable was when he was named top salesman at Peterborough Motors while he was still on its youth training scheme.

But four years later he opted to go it alone and called his garage Hamiltons - after the 1953 Le-Man winner Duncan Hamilton who drove a C-Type Jaguar to victory in 1953.

Mr Stewart began by selling good value family cars but in 2012 chose to sell only his favourite make of car - Jaguars.

David Stewart at work 25 years ago.

He said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed running my own business for the past 29 years, its been more like a hobby than a job.”

Mr Hamilton, who says he has sold thousand of cars over the years, says the decision to close was not easy.

He said: “Since losing one of my best Jaguar suppliers, which closed two years ago, and the general lack of pre-2008 low mileage Jaguars it has been tough to fulfil customer demand.”

“Many people have shown great upset of my decision to close, and I thank them for their support over the years, because without them business would have been a whole lot tougher and I certainly wouldn’t have made it through two recessions.”