End of an era for stationery retailer as it announces closure after 36 years in Peterborough

Stationery retailer Colemans is to close its Peterborough branch after more than 36 years in the city.

Managers of the well known store, based in Cowgate, have announced the outlet will shut in April.

The Colemans in Peterborough closure notice.

News of the closure was posted in a notice on the front door of the shop, in which managers thanked their loyal customers.

Expressing sadness at the closure decision, managers have also announced they plan to open a retail outlet at the company's warehouse in Brindley Court, in Rushden, Northamptonshire.

It says the new outlet will offer the same services as the Peterborough store but with the addition of free parking 'right outside'.

The closure notice states: "It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of Colemans of Peterborough in April after more than 36 years of trading in Peterborough city centre.

"We would like to thank sincerely all our loyal customers for their business over the years, and hope that we may continue to be of service at our other branhces."

Colemans also operates from St Paul's Street, Stamford, New Street, in Oundle, High Street, in Oakham, and Newland Street, Kettering.

The retailer says its account customers will be automatically transferred to its branch in Oundle.