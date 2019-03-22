End of an era as Peterborough family florist shuts after 35 years

A florist who started selling blooms on a Peterborough street as a young teen has closed his shop for the final time after more than three decades in the city.

Pasky Canciello has run the Fiori flower shop in Lincoln Road - and previously London Road - for nearly 35 years - but on Saturday he shut the family business for the final time.

The business became known for its spectacular window displays, brightening up Lincoln Road for shoppers.

Pasky (52), said it had been a tough decision to say goodbye.

He said: “We’ve really enjoyed it all - its had its ups and owns like anything - but its been a fantastic time.

“But we can’t run it for ever, it was time to call it a day, to enjoy what we have worked for and spend more time with our family.”

Pasky started selling flowers in a lay-by when he was aged about 14, before opening his first shop.

He said: “I wanted a Saturday job, but at the time there was a shortage of work. I started selling flowers in a lay-by in Fletton Avenue on weekends - my sister would drop me off, and then I’d use a phone box to get picked up in the evening. I then started selling in markets, before renting the shop in London Road when I was 17. I opened in Lincoln Road five years later.

“Lincoln Road is always bustling, and there is a real community here. There is a real buzz. We have always taken part in the window competition here, and done well, as it is nice to be part of the community here. We have had a lot of loyal customers, and you get to know them as friends.

“We are there for all their big milestones - we have done weddings for couples, their children and their children’s children.”