Employers in Peterborough urged to back internship programme for young people with diabilities

Employers are being urged to back a supported internship programme at Peterborough Regional College.

The programme seeks to provide young people with a disability or learning difficulty the opportunity to gain employment.

The college is hosting a special breakfast event to showcase its programme to city employers on April 26 from 9.45am.

Mckenzie Snape, one of the college’s job coaches, said: “It’s amazing to see the transformation of these young people, from individuals who are shy and lacking in confidence into mature young adults who are valuable employees.

“It offers a life changing opportunity to people who are really motivated to work but would usually struggle to get an interview.

“The programe is heavily focused on meeting a real business need for employers and can provide appropriate training and support to employers and employees.

“As well as acting as a free recruitment service, some of the other benefits include in-house support and training from a qualified job coach, improved staff retention due to specialist job matching, improved image and reputation, and opportunities for staff members to gain mentoring experience.”

The team already has links with the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Westcombe Engineering, Co-operative Food, Waitrose, Motorpoint, The Marriott Hotel, Little Miracles, and more.

It is looking to expand the network of employers and are inviting new prospective companies to find out more.

To book a place contact the team at supported.internships@peterborough.ac.uk or call or on 07710 762062.