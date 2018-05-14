Employers in Peterborough back supported internships

Have your say

Employers turned out in force for a special event in Peterborough to showcase to showcase supported internships.

The breakfast event was hosted by Peterborough Regional College.

Those attending included John Lewis, Serpentine Green shopping centre, Vivacity and Amey.

Supported internships give people with disabilities the chance to find sustainable employment.

Job coaches support the intern and employer throughout the process and can offer any training necessary.

Steve Coulson, operations manager at Serpentine Green, said: “I’d encourage any business to take an intern. What they bring to the workplace is second to none.”

Beth Sinclair, supported employment advisor, said: “After a discussion about the benefits of working interviews, many local employers pledged to review their organisation’s recruitment practices to ensure they are recruiting the widest pool of talent. They plan to meet the team to discuss supported internship opportunities. The event was a great success with lots of great organisations getting involved.”