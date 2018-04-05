Employer in Wisbech announces beneficiaries of new charity scheme

An electronic components distributor has announced the first recipients of its new charity scheme.

Anglia Components, of Wisbech, has focused its charitable activities to ensure two charities benefit each year.

From left, Hayley Waltham (Anglia) Jordan Hughes, (Alzheimer'�s Society) and Gina Mason (Anglia)

The first appointed beneficiaries of the charity scheme are the Alzheimer’s Society and Alan Hudson Day Treatment Centre, based in Wisbech.

Each will receive nearly £4,000 donated directly from Anglia and raised by staff through charitable events such as a Christmas party raffle.

Anglia’s chief executive Steve Rawlins said: “It’s always been important for Anglia to give something back to the community and we have donated to various charities throughout the years. However, our programme to date has been fairly ad hoc with many requests from various charities and this has led us to rethink and streamline our charity programme.

“It makes much more sense to have nominated charities each year to which we can dedicate all our fund raising endeavours.”