Employer in Peterborough to create 200 apprenticeships with launch of new academy

A leading employer in Peterborough has unveiled plans to create 200 apprenticeships over the next year.

Insurance giant BGL Group, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, has unveiled its BGL Academy to provide top class specialised career development that will range from entry-level roles to post-graduate degree qualifications.

Bosses of the digital distributor of insurance and household financial services, which employs 1,800 people in Peterborough, say the academy will create more than 200 apprentice roles across its UK sites over the next year.

The BGL Academy will incorporate the company's existing graduate programme and its programme for A-level school leavers and will offer mentors to help new apprentices through their early weeks.

Recruitment for the BGL Academy apprenticeship programme has begun and opportunities will open up throughout 2018.

News of the creation of the BGL Academy comes at the start of the 11th National Apprenticeship Week during which companies will encourage more people to choose an apprenticeship as the starting point for a career.

BGL chief executive Matthew Donaldson said: "The launch of the BGL Academy is a great example of our commitment to people development and our aim of making BGL a great place to work.

"The Academy will play to the strength of our data, digital, brand and marketing capabilities and will allow us to share our expertise in these areas with talented people to develop the industry professionals of the future.

He added: “I look forward to meeting the people who join our programme and seeing them develop their career here at BGL.”

Mr Donaldson said the academy will bring all of BGL’s emerging talent under one umbrella.

The academy will incorporate BGL’s existing graduate programme, which has seen 50 graduates trained in various roles in marketing, finance and technology in the five years, and its Business Pathway programme for A-level school leavers, which offers apprentices the opportunity to gain a broad overview of all areas of the business.

In addition, BGL is developing a support network in which those joining will be matched with an experienced mentor in their business area who will support them during their first six months. Candidates will also have the opportunity to join the existing network of apprentices who can offer experience and advice.

The acadmey will offer foundation level apprenticeships for those with qualifications up to GCSE level, while Advanced and Higher level apprenticeships are aimed at people with A-levels and degrees.

Those interested in joining the programme have a range of different roles to choose from depending on their field of interest, including data, digital, tech, customer service, finance, HR and

pricing.

For more information on the Academy programme and apprenticeships visit: https://www.bglgroup.co.uk/careers/BGL-Academy or email BGLAcademy@bglgroup.co.uk

Current vacancies can be found at: https://www.bglgroup.co.uk/careers/search-and-apply Search ‘apprenticeship’ or ‘graduate programme’

The BGL Group is not the only Peterborough company to set up its own specialist facilities to train apprentices.

Engineering specialist the Vogal Group, based at Kingston Park, in Fletton, runs its own training centre at Ailsworth where it trains apprentices in a range of engineering skills for itself and other companies.

