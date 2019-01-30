Employer in Peterborough named as healthiest workplace

Have your say

There are celebrations at a digital insurance broker in Peterborough after it secured a prestigious accolade.

iGO4, based in Staniland Way, has just been named Workplace of the Year by charity Living Sport.

The company was recognised at the Cambridgeshire charity’s annual Living Sport Awards for its commitment to helping its employees keep fit and healthy as well as supporting community engagement through sport.

Staff also get free quarterly health checks and discounted gym memberships.

Matt Munro, chief executive of iGO4, which employs 350 staff, said: “Everyone is absolutely delighted.

He added: “Nothing is more important to us than our people, and it’s recognition of everything we do to make sure that they are happy, healthy and enjoy coming to work every day.”

“We’ll continue striving to make iGO4 an even better place to work, changing perceptions of what it means to work in a contact centre in the process.”