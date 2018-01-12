Elite racing car maker in Peterborough unveils new global partnerships

A Peterborough based sports car manufacturer has just unveiled its first new global partnerships in a decade.

Radical Sportscars, based in Ivatt Way, Westwood, announced the new agreements during Europe’s largest motorsport show, the Autosport International, at Birmingham's NEC.

Top quality engineering at Radical Sportscars in Peterborough.

The racing car specialist, which employs 134 people, has announced Hankook Tire, of South Korea, is now its dedicated tyre partner for all its championships and racing activity while Motul, of France, becomes its first official lubricant partner, with Motul engine oil to be used in all Radical models.

Young Soo Kim, Hankook Tire manager, Motorsport Team Europe HQ, and Romain Fabre, Motul Head, Centre of Excellence Market, flew in to the UK to join Joseph Anwyll, Radical

chief executive, for the announcement.

Nigel Land, Radical's sales and marketing director, said: "We are delighted to announce Hankook Tire and Motul as our new technical partners with immediate effect, ready for the new racing season.

"Both partners are at the forefront of their industries, pushing the performance boundaries they are recognised and respected the world over, making them the natural choice and perfect fit to partner Radical in our 21st year and beyond.

"We have undergone 12 months of intensive testing with both companies in multiple climatic and test conditions, to meet our extensive durability, quality, reliability and performance

requirements.

"Last year saw the launch of the second generation SR1 and ultimate SR8 race car to great acclaim, strengthening our international grids and offering.

"The appointment of Hankook and Motul further underpin Radical’s commitment and ever developing racing vision.”

It is expected the new partnerships will help pave the way for the creation of a single racing car model specification and regulations across all official championships taking place in four continents.

Manfred Sandbichler, Hankook Motorsports director, said: "The co-operation with Radical is another milestone in our international commitment.

"Radical stands for top performance on the track as well as on the road. We will help to ensure that the vehicles will be at top performance level.

"Another highlight of the new partnership will be our co-operation in many popular motorsports series across continents; the partnership with Radical provides excellent opportunities to showcase our high-performance products worldwide."

Romain Fabre, Motul Head, Center of Excellence Market, said: "Radical is one of these very few companies sharing Motul values, building bridges between the automotive and the motorcycle worlds, and committing to ambitious growth plans whilst remaining true to their core values.

"We are very pleased to be the first Lubricants Partner for Radical.”

RELATED:

Elite racing car manufacturer in Peterborough hits top gear for 20th anniversary special

