Edison honour for innovative engineers

A global award for innovation has been won by engineers at a Peterborough company.

Perkins Engines, of Eastern Industry, was voted a gold winner at the prestigious Edison Awards in New York, for the Perkins SmartCap that allows customers to connect with their engines via their mobile phone.

Perkins SmartCap and app

The SmartCap can be used on new and existing Perkins mechanical and electronic engines. It replaces the existing oil filler cap and monitors the engine and sends data direct to the Perkins My Engine App downloaded on a mobile phone.

Data provided includes engine running hours, its location, service reminders and log and consumables information.

Michael Wright, Perkins general manager, said: “We are watching the popularity of this product grow with each passing day as we meet the needs of our global customers.

“There is no device like it, the world’s first low cost engine-specific connectivity device.

“This is a breakthrough step forward in aftermarket for us and we are very proud of the team that made this possible and of this award.”

The Edison Awards, named after Thomas Edison, whose inventions chnaged the world, are one of the highest accolades a company can receive in the name of innovation and business.

David Nicoll, Perkins’ marketing director, said: “I accept this award on behalf of the great Perkins team, with over 85-years’ heritage and our commitment to constantly press forward with innovative breakthroughs that customers come to expect from Perkins.”

The app already available in English, German, French, Spanish and Portuguese with more languages on the way later this year.

The ballot of nominees for the Edison Awards was judged by a panel of more than 3,000 leading business executives including past award winners, academics and leaders product development, design, engineering, science and medical.

Frank Bonafilia, executive director of the Edison Awards, said: “Our judges recognized the Perkins SmartCap as a true innovator out of the many products in its category.”