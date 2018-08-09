Eco-standard achieved by business support centre in Peterborough

A Peterborough support centre that helps new businesses to grow has achieved a prestigious eco-standard.

The Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, has been awarded the highest level of accreditation by the Investors in the Environment (iiE) national environmental scheme.

The Allia Future Business Centre, in Peterborough.

It recognises Allia’s commitment to reducing its impact on the environment and making a more sustainable use of resources.

To achieve the accreditation, the not-for-profit Allia, which supports ventures and entrepreneurs aiming to make positive change for people and the planet, had to demonstrate its environmental policy, adopt a travel plan, set targets to reduce carbon footprints, and receive an annual onsite audit. Resources that were measured include electricity, water, paper, batteries, travel-mileage and carbon.

A further target had to be reached to qualify for the top level ‘Green’ accreditation; a minimum of two per cent improvement in resource efficiency.

Allia achieved more than the target with battery usage dropping by 11.5 per cent, and paper was reduced by 22.5 per cent in 2017.

Additionally, through the combination of an efficient travel plan, the introduction of instant messenger, and a good culture of sustainable transport, the business travel mileage was reduced to zero.

Many eco-initiatives were adopted in the Peterborough Future Business Centre during the past year, which contributed to the Green accreditation, including Fairtrade drinks and water refill schemes, and a loyalty programme encouraging reusable cups in the centre’s Grow bistro.

Neil Prem, Allia’s head of enterprise engagement, said: “Allia is delighted to achieve the green accreditation by reducing our environmental impact, and we will continue to do so.

“Allia is committed to sustainable practices and it’s great that these efforts are being recognised and celebrated.”

Danette O’Hara, from iiE, said: “Allia has a strong environmental management system in place.

"Congratulations to Allia for achieving Green level accreditation. We look forward to seeing continued efforts and future successes.”

Allia’s Future Business Centre in Cambridge also adopts many sustainable practices.

It was purpose built as an eco-building in 2014 and is rated as BREEAM excellent due to its green credentials such as solar panels and rainwater collection tanks on the roof.