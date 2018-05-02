Easier than ever to enter Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018

Taking part in the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 has never been easier.

Simply visit our awards’ website by clicking here where you can fill out and submit an initial application form.

There are 10 categories to choose from this year covering many of the key aspects of business life.

Deadline for entries is June 30 and the awards will culminate in a celebration dinner and presentation on November 23 at the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

There will be a celebrity guest speaker, whose identity will be revealed soon.

Chris Collier, chair of the PT Business Awards judges, said: “The judges are looking forward to seeing many quality applications and finding some more hidden gems for the 2018 awards.”

You can keep in touch with the latest awards news on Twitter @PTbizawards or at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk Our headline sponsor is Peterborough Regional College and a number of sponsorship opportunities are still available.

Contact awards organiser Linda Pritchard on 01664 412507 for details.

RELATED:

It’s time to enter the Peterborough Telegraph’s Business Awards 2018