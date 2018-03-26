Duo’s pet shop is a dream come true for two enterprising Peterborough women

Two enterprising women have teamed up to create a new pet shop and grooming outlet in Peterborough.

Bev Nicholson, owner of Mugly who was crowned the World’s Ugliest Dog in 2012, and Lindsay Stewart have opened Mutts-Nutts.

The business is located in a 1,364 sq ft unit at the Werrington Business Centre, in Papyrus Road.

Bev said: “It is going very well and we will have to take on staff to cope with the work.”

Bev and Lindsay have traded independently for years with Bev running her dog boutique online and Lindsay offering mobile grooming services.

Bev said: “I’ve always wanted my own pet shop and Lindsay wanted to work for herself and we decided to team up so we could afford the premises.

She added: “It is a shame Mugly (who died last year) is not around to see it. He helped open so many shops.”