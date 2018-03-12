Double celebration as boss of Peterborough's Safe Local Trades is poised to grow

The entrepreneur behind Peterborough based Safe Local Trades has just expanded her business.

Director Eileen Le Voi created the award-winning Safe Local Trades - an online service providing access to reliable and reputable tradespeople - a decade ago.

Toasting 10 years of Safe Local Trades members with director Eileen Le Voi (centre) joined by Peterborough City Council Mayor Cllr John Fox and Mayoress Judy Fox.

Now she is enjoying a double celebration - the 10th anniversary of Safe Local Trades and the creation of a new service called Safe Local Services.

Safe Local Services was officially launched by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor John Fox at a celebration for members of both services held at Peterborough Greyhound stadium.

It will offer recommended services from accountants to dog groomers and dentists to website designers and will build on the success of Safe Local Trades; which has attracted more than 12,000 positive reviews.

Eileen said: "We are thrilled to be able to celebrate our 10th anniversary with so many of our valued members.

"Since Safe Local Trades was established in 2008, we have been asked for recommendations on dozens of different services outside the remit of tradesmen – hence we are now delighted to be able to launch Safe Local Services.

“The aim is again to provide consumers with professionals by offering peace of mind when instructing a service.

"Each service has been vetted, have their own profile and a chance for consumers to leave their own feedback and reviews.

"We have found over the past 10 years that consumers trust and rely on our recommendations.

“However, the benefit is two-fold, as professions becoming a member of Safe Local Services will benefit from an already trusted and highly respected service - as well as a reputable

brand name.

"Gaining the Safe Local Services seal of approval will provide instant consumer confidence and trust and ultimately win more business.”

Spaces for services will be limited to a first come first served basis, and anyone keen to be featured on Safe Local Services within the PE postcode can register their interest now at

https://www.safelocaltrades.com/safe-local- services/

