DIY giant creates 13 jobs with new store in Peterborough

A leading retailer will create 13 jobs in Peterborough when it opens a new store in the city.

Trade retailer, Screwfix, is moving into Brookfield Park, Lincoln Road, Werrington, and the new store will open on February 1.

Store manager Paul Cooper said: "We’ve created 13 new jobs and employed people from around the Peterborough area.

"Our new team includes people with all different levels of experience, focused on providing superb customer service to meet the needs of our busy trade customers.

"Everyone here is really looking forward to the store opening.”

He said tradespeople and serious DIYers are invited to attend the opening and can demonstrate their professional skills in a free-to- enter competition.

The winner will receive a 40in smart TV.

Throughout the store’s launch celebration period from February 1 to February 4, Screwfix will offer a 10 per cent discount on all product ranges among other store specific special offers.

Mr Cooper said: "I believe the store’s convenient location, extensive product range and our ability to provide a Click & Collect service in as little as one minute from ordering, will be a real bonus to local tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts who need to get back to their jobs.

He added: "I’m confident we’ve got a great location here in Peterborough.

"My team and I have already been getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and look forward to working with these hardworking, friendly people.”

The store is open Monday to Friday 7am-8pm, Saturday 7am-6pm and Sunday 9am-4pm.