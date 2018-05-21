Diverse range of companies selected to showcase South Kesteven business excellence

Leading companies from the Market Deeping area are helping to showcase the excellence and diversity of industry in the South Kesteven district.

A range of companies have been included in the Business Showcase book that was released at the inaugural business breakfast for InvestSK, a new team tasked by South Kesteven District Council to lead the area’s growth plans.

Launching Business Showcase, council leader Councillor Matthew Lee told 70 guests at the Eastern Walled Gardens, near Grantham: “A key part of InvestSK’s role is to champion South Kesteven as a great place to live, work and invest.

“And what better way to do this than to celebrate some of the excellent companies that call South Kesteven home?”

Companies featuring include, from Bourne: house builder Larkfleet Group, homewares designer Sophie Allport, welfare cabin supplier Boss Cabins and printers Warners, with firms from Market Deeping including air communications specialists Northrop Grumman Park Air Systems and digital marketing agency Zazzle Media while those based in Stamford include watch makers Loomes and animal nutrition group Alltech UK.

Steve Bowyer, strategic lead at InvestSK, and who is also chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “We were thrilled with the response we received from local companies that attended our first Business Breakfast.”

To download a copy of the Business Showcase book visit www.investsk.co.uk