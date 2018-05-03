Diners looking for The Good Stuff make a beeline to new Peterborough city centre eatery

Demand for healthy eating options has never been higher - and calorie-conscious diners in Peterborough now have expert help to call on.

The Good Stuff, which opened recently in Cowgate in the city centre, is a cafe-cum-takeaway with a real emphasis on making healthy food tasty, simple, fresh and exciting.

Ashish Sarman at the Good Stuff food bar at Cowgate. EMN-180427-172632009

The man behind the new venture is Peterborough born and bred Ash Sarman, who has been in the fitness industry for the past five or six years.

He put poor lifestyle and kidney failure behind him to become a personal trainer and bodybuilding champion - so he knows the importance of eating well.

“I got into fitness after being ill, became a personal trainer and competed internationally in bodybuilding competitions, even winning two world championships - so I was eating to compete.

“The menu here is tried and tested by me, you could say, but it is all food that fits into the everyday diet.

“We have been open a few weeks now and the feedback has been great. It is not just people into their fitness we have been attracting, and that is what we hoped for.”

The menu features “Good Stuff boxes”, where you chose foods to meet your needs - meat/veg proteins, fats, carbs - but there is much more in the way of curries, pizzas, burgers and burrito - all with a healthy kick to suit all tastes and requirements, and with ingredients handpicked by Ash (35).

“The boxes are popular because customers can put in what they want, depending on their needs, And if they are not sure about carbs, good fats, high-proteins, then I can help.

“We are not just seeing people into their fitness but people just looking to eat healthy and are not sure what will work best. It is difficult to understand sometimes, and bodies are different

“So I am asking people what they would like to achieve - whether it is gain muscle or lose fat or just be healthier in their meal choices without giving up pizzas, or burgers for instance.

“I am not trying to tell people what to eat but give them options. It might be by starting with a particular breakfast that keeps them fuller for longer, and stops them getting hungry and snacking.

“I like to think it is a healthy fast food takeaway but it is important that there is quality to go with speed and efficiency.”