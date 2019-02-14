Developer says construction of multi-million pound care complex in Whittlesey is on target

A construction company says it is on target to complete a state of the art care complex in Whittlesey on time.

The £9.3 million Extra Care apartments at Willow Court is expected to be finished by December this year.

This image taken with a drone shows how works is progressing on the Extra Care complex in Whittlesey.

Richard Maryon, project manager for Peterborough-based developers Lindum, said: “Work is progressing well.

“Provided the weather is kind to us, we should be well on track for completion by the end of the year.

“We have a number of Lindum employees working onthe site with some local contractors and apprentices.”

The development, for Axiom Housing Association, which is part of Longhurst Group, will provide 47 one-bedroom apartments and 13 two-bedroom properties for the elderly. There will be a residents’ lounge, restaurant, hair salon and therapy room.

The development has been backed by Cambridgeshire County Council, Fenland District Council and Homes England, which has provided £3.6m of funding.

Louise Platt, Longhurst Group’s executive director of care and business partnerships, said: “Willow Court will significantly improve the lives of elderly people in the local community, one in seven of whom are currently struggling to access the social

care that they need because of their rural location and the lack of this kind of facility.

“It’s an ambitious project of 60 apartments, but the key criteria is that it will be affordable.

“It will be a fully-rented scheme, which is becoming a rarer commodity in today’s market, and I think it’s going to be a real asset to the area.”