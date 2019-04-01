Design agency is new occupier of historically important building in Peterborough

Have your say

A design agency is moving into historically important offices in the centre of Peterborough.

Studio Brandy has agreed to lease the two-storey 19th century Grade II Listed building at 37 Priestgate.

The lease has been overseen by commercial agent Barker Storey Matthews (BSM), which was itself the building's previous occupier.

Simon Burton, of BSM, said: “Our move to The Lawns on Thorpe Road was prompted by a need for increased office capacity.

“Priestgate is a great, central location for any small business and the letting of number 37 to Studio Brandy Ltd demonstrates there is a requirement for smaller offices to let in the city centre.

“We look forward to seeing the new occupier prospering as much as we did in the Priestgate premises.”

BSM moved out of Priestgate at the end of 2017 after which the freehold of the 210sqm building was sold to a new landlord.

