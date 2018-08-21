Departing boss says he leaves Opportunity Peterborough in a strong position

The departing boss of economic development company Opportunity Peterborough says he leaves he agency in a strong position.

Chief executive Steve Bowyer will leave OP at the end of next month after 12 years at the agency with four of those in the top job.

He is leaving to take up the chief executive role at the newly formed InvestSK, owned by South Kesteven District Council and charged with powering economic development across Stamford, Bourne, Market Deeping and Grantham.

His departure comes as the Opportunity Peterborough has to deal with a change in the focus of economic development in Peterborough following the creation of the Combined Authority and its business board.

The board will be run by business leaders from across the county with economic dedvelopment taking on a county wide focus.

Mr Bowyer said: “It is a changing landscape but I feel I have left OP in the best possible position.

“The future is looking good for us and the OP team is well respected - it is a brilliant asset for the city.

“I think I have positioned OP as a partner of choice for local organisations. We have a strong relationship with the Combined Authority and are building strong links with others, such as South Holland District Council.

He said: “My decision to leave is a not a reflection on Peterborough or the fantastic team here.

“OP has moved on over the last 12 years and I have loved every challenge along the way. I think that my range of skills and background can have a real impact in South Kesteven.”

