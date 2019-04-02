Delight as Peterborough’s Anne Corder Recruitment passes quality review

Have your say

A leading recruitment agency in Peterborough is celebrating after passing a quality review with flying colours.

Anne Corder Recruitment, in Commerce Road, Lynch Wood, has passed its annual audit for the 24th year running.

During a review to achieve the ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) 9001:2015 accreditation, inspectors went over the company’s methods and systems and interviewed staff.

Inspectors praised the firm’s ‘transparent processes’ ‘fully engaged senior management team’ ‘high customer satisfaction’ and the offices’ relaxed atmosphere.

Anne Corder said: “ISO accreditation shows our commitment to meeting the very highest business standards. The positive impact this approach has on candidates and clients is clear in our exceptional satisfaction ratings.”

“We are once again delighted with the outcome and high praise from the inspectors.”