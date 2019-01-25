Delayed opening for Greggs and Bewiched at Peterborough’s Fletton Quays development

Have your say

The opening of the new Greggs and Bewiched outlets at Fletton Quays has been delayed.

Bakery chain Greggs and city coffee shop Bewiched were due to move onto the landmark development last year, with Bewiched anticipating a November opening date.

Greggs has been offered a year’s free rent by Peterborough City Council, with Bewiched being offered a two-year deal.

A council spokesman said Greggs is due to be on site at Fletton Quays at the end of January, with trading beginning by the end of February/early March, but he added that no date has been confirmed from Bewiched.

Asked why there had been a delay, the spokesman replied that it was due to finalising legal technicalities.

Even with their new shops in Fletton Quays, Greggs and Bewiched outlets in Bridge Street are remaining open.

RELATED

Greggs and Bewiched given rent-free deals to move onto Peterborough’s Fletton Quays development