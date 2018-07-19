Deadline extended to enter the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018

Have your say

The deadline for companies entering the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2018 has been extended.

Applications to take part in the region’s premier business awards will now be accepted right through the summer to the end of August.

PT Business Editor Paul Grinnell said: “We are delighted to be able to extend the deadline to enter the PT Business Awards to Friday, August 31.”

There are 10 categories from which to choose ranging from environmental achievement, customer service, community contribution, staff engagement through to best business.

Anyone can nominate their favourite company.

Simply visit www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/businessawards/

A glittering awards presentation takes place on November 23 at the East of England Arena and Events Centre, in Peterborough.

There will also be a celebrity after-dinner speaker.

Awards sponsor Paul Fieldhouse, of WLP, said: “More local businesses should be entering this year’s awards as a way of recognising and rewarding key staff for their hard work."