Cyclists help raise £10,000 for Peterborough’s NSPCC

Kind hearted cyclists backed a Peterborough business group’s call to used pedal power to raise funds for vulnerable and needy children and young people.

About 100 cyclists took part in the sixth annual NSPCC Rutland Water Family Bike Ride, organised by the NSPCC Peterborough Business Support Group, and helped raise about £10,000, with all proceeds supporting the charity’s work.

This year’s event takes the total raised by the annual cycle to about £100,000.

Committee member Chris Quinn said: “Congratulations to all those who took part and for completing the ride in what were particularly warm conditions.

“Although some of the sponsorship has yet to be counted, we are hoping again to raise in the region of £10,000. People turn up every year and we can’t thank them enough for their support.”

The event finished with refreshments and a Hog Roast for all who took part, with everyone enjoying the chance to relax and take in the surroundings on a fantastic summer’s day.