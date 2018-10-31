Could this former bank in Peterborough city centre soon become a restaurant?

The home of a former bank in Peterborough city centre is on the market and could be turned into a restaurant.

The premises at 33 Westgate were used as a branch of the Co-operative Bank before it closed in April this year.

Now commercial agents Savills have been appointed by the building’s owners, Tempo Phase, to market it for potential retail and leisure uses, including as a restaurant.

The 5,285 sq ft ground floor premises, which are being refurbished, are being offered at a rent of £65,000 per annum.

Edward Gee, associate director at Savills Peterborough, said: “Prominently placed along the main thoroughfare of Westgate, we anticipate a lot of interest from potential occupiers.”

The bank announced in January it planned to close the branch, which employed seven staff, saying most customers preferred banking online.

