Convenience food producer relocates to new warehouse in Peterborough

A convenience food producer is relocating to new premises in Peterborough.

Greencore Food To Go is moving from its current premises in Oundle Road, Peterborough, to a warehouse on Venture Park in Stirling Way, Bretton.

A company spokesman said all the firm’s 70-strong workforce would be relocating.

Greencore, which supplies chilled and frozen foods to retail and food service customers in the UK and US, has agreed to a new 10 year lease for a 19,016 sq ft unit.

He added: “We can confirm we’re moving our workforce from its existing Peterborough depot to a new site due to the lease having expired.”

The lease has been negotiated by commercial agents Savills for park owners Catalyst Capital.

A separate unit on Venture Park has been let to Bartec Auto, which specialises in tyre pressure monitoring systems and gas analysers. It has agreed to a 20-year lease for 10,860 sq ft.

Edward Gee, associate director at Savills Peterborough, said: “These latest deals represent a take-up of about 42 per cent of the estate.”

“This can be attributed to the comprehensive refurbishment undertaken by the landlord.”