Construction firm builds for the future with move to new home in Peterborough

A construction company is preparing the ground for growth with a move to a new home in Peterborough.

Pre-cast concrete installations specialist Tapscott Installations is moving its 30 staff to new premises at Enterprise Court, in Eagle Business Park, in Yaxley.

The company, which has customers across the UK, is currently split on two sites in Peterborough with a works unit in Woodston and offices at Hampton.

It has taken out a six year lease on a 1,655 sq ft unit at Enterprise Court.

Greame Tapscott, who created the company eight years ago, said the move was the next phase for the business and would provide room for the company to grow.

He added: "Given the nature of our business and the geographical spread of our customers, to be so close to the A1(M) interchange at the Norman Cross junction as well as Peterborough’s Parkway system is ideal.

"The occupier profile of businesses at Eagle Business Park is a good fit for us and we feel that ourne w base at Enterprise Court complements the mix of other businesses trading there.”

Enterprise Court was completed in 2012 and was the second built area of the original of the Eagle Business Park development, which has become an established business location during the past eight years.

The new lease agreement was overseen by property agent Barker Storey Matthews, which acted on behalf of the landlord.